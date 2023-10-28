UN’s Navi Pillay: Israel has ‘no intention of ending occupation’

The chair of the UN Commission of Inquiry discusses findings on ‘unlawful occupation of Palestinian Territory’.

Navi Pillay chairs the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel.

Weeks before Hamas carried out its October 7 surprise offensive in southern Israel, and Israel launched a major military operation in Gaza, Pillay released a report (PDF).

It says: “The commission finds the increasingly militarised law enforcement operations of Israel and repeated attacks by Israel on Gaza are aimed at maintaining its unlawful 56-year occupation.”

With the latest escalation now in its third week, Navi Pillay talks to Al Jazeera.