Kenya’s Ruto: A chicken seller who rose to the presidency

A chicken seller who became a successful businessman; a politician who rose to the presidency: William Ruto was officially declared president of Kenya after narrowly winning the election in August.

While it is widely considered Africa’s most stable democracy, the country has its fair share of burdens.

This week, we discuss some of the challenges facing Kenya – from deep ethnic divisions to a flailing economy, the threat of armed groups and the worst drought in decades.

The Kenyan president, William Ruto, talks to Al Jazeera.