Iran’s Raisi: ‘No benefit’ in direct nuclear negotiations with US

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discusses nuclear negotiations in Vienna, US sanctions and geopolitical dynamics.

In the ancient city of Samarkand, modern-day leaders of the East have gathered at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit of 2022.

This year, Iran has signed a memorandum of obligations to become a permanent member of the geopolitical alliance.

After several rounds of failed talks in Vienna on the Iranian nuclear programme and economic sanctions imposed by the West, what are the opportunities ahead for Iran?

Find out more as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, talks to Al Jazeera.