Macky Sall: Will Europe walk the talk on Africa’s climate crisis?

Senegal’s president discusses the high price Africa pays for the emissions produced elsewhere.

The continent of Africa generates only two to three percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. Yet, Africans are suffering some of the worst effects of the global climate emergency: from droughts to floods, food shortages, and loss of livelihoods for millions of people.

African leaders travelled to Rotterdam in the Netherlands to attend the Africa Adaptation Summit, hoping to lay the foundation for tackling a harsher and unpredictable climate.

But, while some European countries sent delegations, no Western leader attended the sessions.

Will the West own up to its responsibility for Africa’s climate crisis? Senegalese President, Macky Sall, talks to Al Jazeera.