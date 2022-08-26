Bachelet: Pressure ‘will not affect’ report on China’s Uighurs

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet discusses the pending report release following her controversial trip to China.

It is nearly four years since Michelle Bachelet took on a responsibility many consider one of the most complex in international diplomacy, serving as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

It means she bears responsibility for promoting and protecting human rights guaranteed under international law.

With her mandate ending on August 31, what legacy is Bachelet leaving behind? Has she failed or succeeded as the world’s leading human rights advocate?

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, talks to Al Jazeera.