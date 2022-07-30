Lazarus Chakwera: Malawi’s fight against food insecurity

The Malawian president discusses his country’s food scarcity and foreign aid dependency.

Malawi has enjoyed peace and political stability since its independence in 1964.

But the landlocked nation is heavily dependent on foreign aid and food scarcity has become a pressing issue.

According to the World Food Programme, some 5.4 million Malawians – or 33 percent of the population – do not have enough to eat. The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have made things worse for the small country and its people.

Will Malawians see the country and economy Lazarus Chakwera promised to deliver during his presidential campaign?

The president of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, talks to Al Jazeera.