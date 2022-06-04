Jose Mujica: The world according to the humblest of leaders

Uruguay’s former president discusses the state of the world.

He was once known as the world’s “poorest” president.

A left-wing rebel fighter in his youth, Jose Mujica was elected president of Uruguay in 2010, making headlines worldwide for not changing the modest life he was used to.

He was a president with no palace, no motorcade and no pomp.

He led his five-year government by example, with austerity, donating a big part of his salary to social causes, driving his old Volkswagen Beetle, and living in his farmhouse.

And that is where we caught up with him.

Jose Mujica talks to Al Jazeera.