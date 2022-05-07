Ikrima Sabri: ‘Al-Aqsa is for Muslims by God’s will’

Jerusalem’s former Grand Mufti discusses why the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is a constant hotspot for tensions.

Jerusalem, Holy Land for Muslims, Christians and Jews, has seen conflict almost since its inception around the Bronze Age; it’s been attacked, captured, recaptured, besieged, destroyed and rebuilt time and again.

Yet, the walls of this iconic place, beloved by all Abrahamic faiths, remain standing, enclosing invaluable heritage sites for millions of people worldwide.

But the golden Dome of the Rock is often seen in pictures surrounded by one of the world’s most enduring struggles, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Why is the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound a constant hotspot for tensions? Ikrima Sabri, former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, talks to Al Jazeera.