Inger Andersen: ‘Environmental injustice leads to refugee crises’

The UN environment chief discusses if all efforts to fight climate change are failing.

Every year on April 22, the world commemorates Earth Day. The goal is to create awareness about climate change and its effects on every nation.

This year’s theme is “Invest in Our Planet”. But the world has been marking Earth Day for more than 50 years and not much seems to have changed, despite countless warnings, scientific studies and various agreements.

Are all efforts failing? And what else can be done to achieve a significant investment in our planet?

The United Nations Environment Programme executive director, Inger Andersen, talks to Al Jazeera.