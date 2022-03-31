Jablonski: A ‘certainty’ that Putin would like to attack Poland

On February 24, Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

The front line in this war is not only military, it is also financial and political for both sides of the conflict.

Like Germany, some European countries highly reliant on Russian oil and gas have refused to accept a complete energy embargo on Russia. Other European Union member states like Poland, fearing possible aggression on its soil, want Europe to be less reliant on Russian energy resources.

But what is Warsaw’s plan to prevent a possible escalation of this conflict? Pawel Jablonski, Poland’s deputy foreign minister, talks to Al Jazeera.