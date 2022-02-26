Abdoulaye Diop: Can coups in Africa be prevented?

In August 2020, soldiers in Mali, led by Colonel Assimi Goita, overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. In response, Mali’s former colonial ruler France suspended its joint military operations.

As relations with France worsened, Mali appeared to boost ties with Russia, saying it was a diplomatic effort to diversify foreign policy. Mali expelled the French ambassador before France announced the withdrawal of military forces after nearly 10 years of confrontation in the Sahel.

So, what is next for relations between Paris and Bamako? And is Colonel Goita aiming to stay in power?

Mali’s foreign minister, Abdoulaye Diop, talks to Al Jazeera.