PM Plenkovic on whether Russia has any leverage over Croatia

Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic discusses relations with the Kremlin and in the Balkans region, the EU, the Ukraine war and NATO.

In one of the most thrilling matches of the Qatar World Cup, Croatia beat Japan on penalties to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

One high-profile supporter celebrating the team’s victory was none other than Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. We caught up with him just before that match to discuss the national side’s performance in the tournament.

We also asked him about some of the latest developments back home, including Croatia’s accession to the Schengen area and adopting the euro as its official currency.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic talks to Al Jazeera.