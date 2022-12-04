Ibrahim Kalin: What’s the extent of Turkey’s operation in Syria?

Following last month’s attack in Istanbul, the Turkish government has blamed the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its affiliated groups in neighbouring countries.

In response, Ankara has threatened to launch a ground operation into northern Syria.

The US and Russian governments have warned against such a move.

But if the Turkish military goes ahead with a ground offensive, what will be its wider regional effect?

We will put that to the man who has served as a member of the Turkish Security and Foreign Policy Council and chief adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, talks to Al Jazeera.