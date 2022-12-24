Bill Gates: Not competing with new generation, but with malaria

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s co-chair discusses if the world is ready for another health emergency.

The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled progress worldwide.

However, the rate of scientific innovation has been extraordinary, resulting in safe and effective vaccines. But those vaccines have not been widely accessible to people who need it most, exposing injustice and inequality.

As part of his foundation’s efforts to fix that, Bill Gates travelled to Qatar during the first FIFA World Cup held in the Middle East, where football legends helped him advocate for investment in affordable and accessible health innovation.

So, will the world be ready for the next global health emergency?

Bill Gates talks to Al Jazeera.