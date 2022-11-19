Gabriel Boric: ‘The world needs Chile’

The Chilean President discusses the challenges facing his government at home and abroad.

In September this year, Chile’s 36-year-old President Gabriel Boric oversaw a referendum on a new constitution.

It was expected to replace the constitution put in place by the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet more than 40 years ago.

But the first challenge from the world’s youngest president failed, with 62 percent voting against the proposed charter.

While the opposition claims President Boric’s political honeymoon period ended almost as quickly as it began, his supporters say the young leader should not be counted out so quickly.

How will he move forward? We find out as Chilean President Gabriel Boric talks to Al Jazeera.