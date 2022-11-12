Cyprus’s Kasoulides: Can Cypriots learn from Lebanon-Israel deal?

The foreign minister of Cyprus on whether the island needs further assistance from the international community.

Cyprus has been divided along ethnic lines for decades, and caught in a geopolitical power struggle for most of the past 48 years.

Does the island need further assistance from the international community? And how are other regional conflicts, like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, affecting Cyprus?

Ioannis Kasoulides, the minister of foreign affairs for the Republic of Cyprus, talks to Al Jazeera.

This programme contacted the government of the self-declared Northern Cyprus to bring our audience the Turkish Cypriots’ voice. Our interview requests were declined, but our invitation to talk to Al Jazeera remains open.