Christian Schmidt: Is Bosnia-Herzegovina‘s peace envoy impartial?

Some 3.3 million people in Bosnia and Herzegovina headed to the polls to choose legislators as well as the three members of the presidential council.

But after polls closed, the country’s peace overseer, High Representative Christian Schmidt, announced changes to the election law.

Schmidt says the changes will create a more effective government, working between the country’s two entities: Republika Srpska, made up of predominantly Bosnian Serbs, and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, made up of mainly Bosniaks and Bosnian Croats.

