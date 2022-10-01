Pakistan’s FM: We ‘can’t be held hostage’ to superpowers’ games

Unprecedented floods have left one-third of Pakistan under water. Repairing the destruction will cost the country’s struggling economy some $10bn.

Pakistan’s top diplomat, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is only 34 years old. He is also the son of the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto. The role he plays may be instrumental in helping his country overcome the challenges ahead. Will he succeed?

Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talks to Al Jazeera.