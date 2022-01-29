Jonas Gahr Store: Can NATO stop a Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Norway’s prime minister discusses NATO’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and Oslo’s role in other global conflicts.

Norway and the United States have long been close allies and NATO partners, but a growing crisis between Washington and Moscow is testing that relationship.

As NATO puts its forces on alert for potential trouble in Eastern Europe, Norway is also having to ready its armed forces.

With thousands of Russian troops amassed at Ukraine’s eastern border, are the parts heading into a full-scale war?

The Norwegian prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, talks to Al Jazeera.