Martin Guzman: Argentina vs IMF?

Argentina’s economy minister discusses plan to renegotiate the largest loan in the IMF’s history.

As we begin a new year, the United Nations forecasts a lower global economic growth.

For Argentina, this will pose an even bigger challenge. The South American nation is weeks away from a deadline to restructure its debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The debt dates back to 2018, when then-President Mauricio Macri signed on to a $57bn loan. His successor, President Alberto Fernandez, rejected the terms of the agreement and sent his economy minister to renegotiate.

Will he succeed? And will the country ever resolve its years-long financial crisis? Argentina’s economy minister, Martin Guzman, talks to Al Jazeera.