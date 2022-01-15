Inger Ashing: Are we failing to protect vulnerable children?

Save the Children’s CEO discusses whether NGOs have failed to make a difference in the lives of minors in conflict zones.

According to the United Nations, last year brought “a spate of grave violations” against children in conflict zones, despite decades of advocacy by NGOs.

One of the institutions working to improve the lives of children is Save the Children. Its chief executive officer, Inger Ashing, recently travelled to Burkina Faso as many minors living in the Central Sahel region risk illegal recruitment by armed groups.

But to many in need, NGOs have failed to successfully make a difference in their lives.

So are we failing to protect vulnerable children? Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children, talks to Al Jazeera.