From: Talk to Al Jazeera

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator: Can the JCPOA be revived?

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, discusses the latest round of Vienna talks.

Iran and world powers resumed talks aiming to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Following the Iranian elections in June, a new negotiating team is representing the Islamic republic in the Vienna talks. So what are their top demands? And are they realistic?

In an exclusive interview, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, talks to Al Jazeera.

Published On 4 Dec 2021
More episodes from
Talk to Al Jazeera

Sudan's General Dagalo: Military takeover was the 'best option'

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Sudan's Prime Minister: From house arrest to reinstatement

Video Duration 25 minutes 35 seconds

Paul Kagame: Transforming Rwanda

Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds

Ecuador's Rafael Correa: Exiled and convicted

Video Duration 24 minutes 00 seconds
Show more
