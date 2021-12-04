Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator: Can the JCPOA be revived?

Iran and world powers resumed talks aiming to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Following the Iranian elections in June, a new negotiating team is representing the Islamic republic in the Vienna talks. So what are their top demands? And are they realistic?

In an exclusive interview, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, talks to Al Jazeera.