Iran says a deal for the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement is within reach, if the West can show goodwill.
Video Duration 24 minutes 05 seconds
Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator: Can the JCPOA be revived?
Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, discusses the latest round of Vienna talks.
Iran and world powers resumed talks aiming to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.
Following the Iranian elections in June, a new negotiating team is representing the Islamic republic in the Vienna talks. So what are their top demands? And are they realistic?
In an exclusive interview, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, talks to Al Jazeera.
Published On 4 Dec 2021
More episodes from
Talk to Al Jazeera
Show more