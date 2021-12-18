Fatma Samoura: The road to Qatar 2022

FIFA’s first female secretary-general discusses her journey and the preparations for the Football World Cup.

In a year’s time, the FIFA Football World Cup will be held in Qatar, the first-ever to be staged in the Middle East.

Hosting the tournament is a source of great pride for the small country of nearly three million people, which hopes the world’s most popular sporting event will create a lasting legacy for the region.

But since winning the bid to host football’s biggest competition, Qatar has been under the spotlight over human rights issues including the plight of migrant workers and its ability to host such a large-scale event.

So is Qatar ready? Fatma Samoura, FIFA’s secretary-general, talks to Al Jazeera.