How do you hold the powerful accountable? – Alam and Feinstein

Photojournalist Shahidul Alam and expert on corruption Andrew Feinstein on the journey into activism and the Gaza crisis.

For more than 40 years, Bangladeshi photojournalist Shahidul Alam has chronicled social movements, political turmoil and human rights abuses. He was imprisoned and tortured for criticising his government’s response to student protests. In 2018, he became a Time Magazine Person of the Year.

A former MP in Nelson Mandela’s first democratic government, Andrew Feinstein resigned over his party’s refusal to allow an investigation into a $6.2bn arms deal. Ever since, he has become a leading expert on corruption and the global arms trade.

In this episode, Alam and Feinstein discuss their journeys into activism and how to bring about social and political change.