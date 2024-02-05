The AI series with Maria Ressa: An introduction

Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and Prof Mike Wooldridge, on AI – how we got here and where we are going.

In the first episode of this special series on artificial intelligence, Rappler’s CEO Maria Ressa speaks to computer scientist Professor Mike Wooldridge about the promise and the dangers of AI.

Ressa received the Nobel Peace Prize for her investigative journalism in the Philippines and work combating disinformation online, highlighting the dangers of social media to democracy globally.

Author of A Brief History of AI, Mike Wooldridge is the director of Foundational AI Research at the Alan Turing Institute and professor of computer science at Oxford University.

So what is AI and is it a threat to our very existence?