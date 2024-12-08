Israel’s war on Gaza – Fatima Bhutto and Dominique de Villepin

In this special interview, journalist and author Fatima Bhutto speaks to Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin about Israel’s war on Gaza, which he calls the “greatest historical scandal” of our time.

Dominique de Villepin spent three decades in public service. Since his opposition to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, he has been an outspoken critic of Western military interventions around the world.

In this episode, he explains why he believes there will be no security in the region until a Palestinian state is recognised.