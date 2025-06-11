Trump’s immigration crackdown explained | Start Here

How US President Donald Trump’s plan to deport millions is playing out.

United States President Donald Trump has promised the “largest deportation operation in American history”, targeting millions of undocumented immigrants. His tough stance on immigration helped to get him elected, but the way he is going about his immigration crackdown is causing alarm among many people and has led to violent protests in Los Angeles.

Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains what is going on.

This episode features:

Nayna Gupta – Policy director, American Immigration Council

Kathleen Bush-Joseph – Policy analyst, Migration Policy Institute

David Cole – Professor in law and public policy, Georgetown University

Andrea Flores – Vice president of Immigration and Campaigns, FWD.us