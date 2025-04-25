US-Iran nuclear talks explained | Start Here
Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the last Iran nuclear deal during his first term as US president. Now back in the White House, he’s pushing for a new deal and the US and Iran are talking again.
What do both sides want from the negotiations? Why are they happening now? And how close is Iran to getting a nuclear weapon? Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains.
This episode features:
James Bays | Diplomatic Editor, Al Jazeera English
Ali Vaez | Iran Project Director, International Crisis Group
