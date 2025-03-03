What’s happening in DR Congo? | Start Here

Rwanda, M23 and the conflict in DR Congo explained.

In just a few weeks, the M23 rebel group has taken control of a large area in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including two major cities. What is happening? What does Rwanda have to do with it? And how does it relate to the decades-long conflict in this region? Start Here, with Sandra Gathmann, explains.

This episode features:

Richard Moncrieff – Project director for the Great Lakes, International Crisis Group

Jason Stearns – Professor, Simon Fraser University; director, Congo Research Group, NYU

Fred Bauma – Executive director of Ebuteli

Maina King’ori – Regional humanitarian director of East and Central Africa, CARE

Crystal Orderson – Journalist