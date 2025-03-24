War in the Arctic? | Start Here
United States President Donald Trump has been talking about buying Greenland, but the backdrop is a bigger story about competing interests and growing competition in the Arctic – a region where big global powers collide.
So what is going on? How real is the threat of war? And how much of it is hype? Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains.
This episode features:
Christina Henriksen – Saami Council member
Andreas Osthagen – Senior researcher, Fridtjof Nansen Institute
Mathieu Boulegue – Global fellow, Polar Institute, Wilson Center
Aaja Chemnitz – Greenland MP, Inuit Ataqatigiit
Published On 24 Mar 2025