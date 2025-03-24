War in the Arctic? | Start Here

United States President Donald Trump has been talking about buying Greenland, but the backdrop is a bigger story about competing interests and growing competition in the Arctic – a region where big global powers collide.

So what is going on? How real is the threat of war? And how much of it is hype? Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains.

This episode features:

Christina Henriksen – Saami Council member

Andreas Osthagen – Senior researcher, Fridtjof Nansen Institute

Mathieu Boulegue – Global fellow, Polar Institute, Wilson Center

Aaja Chemnitz – Greenland MP, Inuit Ataqatigiit