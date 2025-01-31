What’s happening in Myanmar? | Start Here
Myanmar’s military regime is under pressure, four years after it seized back power in a coup.
Myanmar’s military regime has lost significant territory over the last year and a patchwork of anti-military groups now control different parts of the country. What’s happening? Who are the groups fighting against the military? And could the regime actually fall?
Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains.
This episode features:
Chris Sidoti | Co-founder of the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar
Kyaw Win | | Executive director, Burma Human Rights Network
Khin Omar | Burmese democracy and human rights activist
Richard Horsey | Senior adviser on Myanmar, International Crisis Group
Min Zaw Oo | Executive director, Myanmar Institute for Peace and Security
The map of control is credited to Thomas van Linge, freelance journalist and researcher.