Gaza ceasefire deal, explained | Start Here
Will the ceasefire deal lead to a permanent end to Israel’s war on Gaza?
What’s in the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas and what are some of the challenges to the deal holding? #AJStartHere with Sandra Gathmann explains.
This episode features:
Diana Buttu | Palestinian lawyer and former legal adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization
Beverley Milton-Edwards | Non-resident senior fellow, Middle East Council on Global Affairs
Maram Humaid | Gaza correspondent, Al Jazeera Digital
Tahani Mustafa | Senior Palestine analyst, International Crisis Group
Alon Pinkas | Former Israeli ambassador
Hamdah Salut | Al Jazeera correspondent
Mairav Zonszein | Senior Israel analyst, International Crisis Group
Published On 17 Jan 2025