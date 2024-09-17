What’s the point of international law? | Start Here

International law – explained.

From the Gaza war to Ukraine – the role of international law has been under intense scrutiny recently. What exactly is international law? How does it work? And what’s the point of it if so often it doesn’t seem to lead to the accountability and justice that many people want? Sandra Gathmann takes #AJStartHere to The Hague – home of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) – to explain.