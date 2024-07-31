Video Duration 05 minutes 08 seconds
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated. Now what? | Start Here
Is the Israel-Gaza war becoming a regional conflict?
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Tehran. Iran says Israel assassinated him and has promised to respond.
So what could happen now?
Sandra Gathmann speaks to historian and expert Abdullah Al-Arian for insight into what’s happening and what Haniyeh’s death could mean for the Israel-Gaza war and the wider region.
Published On 31 Jul 2024