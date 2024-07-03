What’s happening in Sudan’s civil war? | Start Here
Has the world forgotten Sudan?
After more than a year of civil war, Sudan is facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. Thousands of people have been killed, millions displaced and children are dying of hunger. In the western region of Darfur, an old conflict has been reignited, and there are new warnings about the risk of genocide in the fight for the city of el-Fasher.
Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
How do activists sustain momentum while advocating online?
Strong evidence that Ethiopia committed genocide in Tigray war: Report
Ten years after Yazidi genocide, survivors struggle to rebuild lives
This episode features:
Kholood Khair, founder and director, Confluence Advisory
Alan Boswell, project director for the Horn of Africa, International Crisis Group
Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of the Humanitarian Research Lab, Yale School of Public Health
Hala Alkarib, regional director, SIHA Network
Dallia Mohamed Adelmoniem, political commentator and analyst
Mathilde Vu, advocacy adviser, Norwegian Refugee Council