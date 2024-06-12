Video Duration 14 minutes 48 seconds
Apartheid explained | Start Here
What is apartheid and why do some accuse Israel of it?
In the past, apartheid was associated only with South Africa. Now, it’s a label that some attach to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. So what is apartheid? How did it work in South Africa? And why is it now being used in the context of Israel? Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains.
This episode features:
Thula Simpson, associate professor of history at the University of Pretoria
Sanet Solomon, political science lecturer at the University of South Africa
Jonathan Kuttab, international human rights lawyer and co-founder of the Palestinian rights group Al-Haq
Akiva Eldar, Israeli political analyst
Published On 12 Jun 2024