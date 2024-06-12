Apartheid explained | Start Here

What is apartheid and why do some accuse Israel of it?

In the past, apartheid was associated only with South Africa. Now, it’s a label that some attach to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. So what is apartheid? How did it work in South Africa? And why is it now being used in the context of Israel? Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains.

This episode features:

Thula Simpson, associate professor of history at the University of Pretoria

Sanet Solomon, political science lecturer at the University of South Africa

Jonathan Kuttab, international human rights lawyer and co-founder of the Palestinian rights group Al-Haq

Akiva Eldar, Israeli political analyst