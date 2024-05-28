Trump’s Legal Troubles — Explained | Start Here

Tracking Trump’s legal cases and what they mean for the US election.

Former US President Donald Trump is at the centre of six legal cases, including the Stormy Daniels hush-money trial that’s happening in New York. He’s the first-ever US president to be criminally charged, let alone one who’s running for the top job again.

In total, there are four criminal cases plus two civil ones. What are they all about? What could they mean for the US presidential election in November? And could Trump actually go to prison?

Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains.

This episode features:

Ankush Khardori, Senior staff writer, Politico Magazine and former federal prosecutor

Rina Shah, Political strategist

James Sample, Professor of constitutional law, Hofstra Law School, New York state