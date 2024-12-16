Trump and tariffs – what you need to know | Start Here

Donald Trump has promised to introduce a range of new tariffs on imports to the United States when he takes office as president in January. What exactly are tariffs? Why is Trump so keen on them? And why do some people think his plans could backfire and hurt the US economy? Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains.

This episode features:

Scott Lincicome | vice president of general economics, Cato Institute

Alan V Deardorff | professor emeritus of economics and public policy, University of Michigan

Bethany McLean | journalist and author

Christopher Tang | distinguished professor, University of California Los Angeles Anderson School of Management