Syria after Assad | Start Here

After 13 years of war, an offensive by Syrian opposition groups ousted Bashar al-Assad as Syria’s president in just 11 days. What happened? Who’s running Syria now? And what could happen next? Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains.

This episode features:

Wafa Ali Mustafa | Syrian activist and daughter of Ali Mustafa, who was detained by the Assad regime in 2013

Rim Turkmani | Syria research director and senior research fellow, London School of Economics and Political Science

Professor Hind Kabawat | director of interfaith peacebuilding, George Mason University

Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi | research fellow, Middle East Forum

Qutaiba Idlbi | Syria lead and senior fellow, Atlantic Council

Haid Haid | Syrian columnist and consulting fellow, Chatham House

Ibrahim Olabi | barrister and board member, Syrian British Consortium