Mexico’s migrant crackdown | Start Here
How Mexico is cracking down on migrants trying to reach the United States border.
“Like a human jungle.” The journey across Mexico has become harder than ever for migrants and refugees hoping to reach the United States. While immigration is a big issue in the US election, the number of illegal border crossings is actually down significantly. A lot of that is because of what Mexico is doing.
#AJStartHere’s Sandra Gathmann travelled to Mexico’s northern and southern borders, to explain what’s happening and hear the stories of the people affected.
This episode features:
Enrique Vidal, Center For Human Rights Fray Matias de Cordova
Gretchen Kuhner, Director, IMUMI (Institute For Women In Migration)
Carlos Heredia, Associate Professor, CIDE (Center For Research & Teaching In Economics)
Claudia Sheinbaum, President Of Mexico
Blanca Navarrete, Director, DHIA (Integral Human Rights In Action)