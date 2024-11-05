Mexico’s migrant crackdown | Start Here

How Mexico is cracking down on migrants trying to reach the United States border.

“Like a human jungle.” The journey across Mexico has become harder than ever for migrants and refugees hoping to reach the United States. While immigration is a big issue in the US election, the number of illegal border crossings is actually down significantly. A lot of that is because of what Mexico is doing.

#AJStartHere’s Sandra Gathmann travelled to Mexico’s northern and southern borders, to explain what’s happening and hear the stories of the people affected.

This episode features:

Enrique Vidal, Center For Human Rights Fray Matias de Cordova

Gretchen Kuhner, Director, IMUMI (Institute For Women In Migration)

Carlos Heredia, Associate Professor, CIDE (Center For Research & Teaching In Economics)

Claudia Sheinbaum, President Of Mexico

Blanca Navarrete, Director, DHIA (Integral Human Rights In Action)