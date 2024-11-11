Iran’s Axis of Resistance explained | Start Here

What is the Axis of Resistance and can Iran still rely on it?

The Axis of Resistance is a network of groups that have been a key part of Iran’s defence strategy for years. But we’ve now seen Israel and Iran attack each other directly, while Israel has invaded Lebanon to go after the biggest group in the axis, Hezbollah. So what does this mean for the balance of power in the region, and where does the Axis of Resistance fit into it now? #AJStartHere with Sandra Gathmann explains.

This episode features:

Barbara Slavin | Distinguished fellow, Stimson Center

Dina Esfandiary | Senior adviser, MENA Program, International Crisis Group

Mohammad Marandi | Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran

Randa Slim | Senior fellow, Middle East Institute

Ali Vaez | Iran project director, International Crisis Group

Abas Aslani | Senior research fellow, Center for Middle East Strategic Studies