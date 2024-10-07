Video Duration 14 minutes 24 seconds
One year of Israel’s war on Gaza | Start Here
It has been a year since Hamas attacked Israel, and Israel launched its war on Gaza. More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, much of Gaza has been decimated and Israel is being accused of carrying out a genocide. Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains what you need to know to understand where things stand now and why some people are calling it the worst war in modern history.
This episode features:
Tarneem Hammad – Humanitarian worker and Gaza resident
Rami Khouri – Distinguished fellow, American University of Beirut
Francesca Albanese – UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory
Akiva Eldar – Israeli political analyst
Nicolas Noe – Editor-in-chief, Mideastwire.com
