One year of Israel’s war on Gaza | Start Here

It has been a year since Hamas attacked Israel, and Israel launched its war on Gaza. More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, much of Gaza has been decimated and Israel is being accused of carrying out a genocide. Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains what you need to know to understand where things stand now and why some people are calling it the worst war in modern history.

This episode features:

Tarneem Hammad – Humanitarian worker and Gaza resident

Rami Khouri – Distinguished fellow, American University of Beirut

Francesca Albanese – UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory

Akiva Eldar – Israeli political analyst

Nicolas Noe – Editor-in-chief, Mideastwire.com