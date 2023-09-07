What’s behind the wave of coups in Africa? | Start Here

Six countries in West and Central Africa have had coups in the last few years, with Gabon and Niger the most recent. Is there a pattern emerging? And where do France and Russia fit in?

This episode features:

Dino Mahtani, Independent Analyst on African Affairs

Martin Ewi, Senior Researcher, Institute for Security Studies, South Africa

Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim, Senior Sahel Analyst, International Crisis Group

Ovigwe Eguegu, Policy Analyst, Development Reimagined

Adama Gaye, Political Analyst

Michael Amoah, Visiting Senior Fellow, London School of Economics