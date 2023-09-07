Video Duration 10 minutes 21 seconds
What’s behind the wave of coups in Africa? | Start Here
Six countries in West and Central Africa have had coups in the last few years, with Gabon and Niger the most recent. Is there a pattern emerging? And where do France and Russia fit in?
This episode features:
Dino Mahtani, Independent Analyst on African Affairs
Martin Ewi, Senior Researcher, Institute for Security Studies, South Africa
Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim, Senior Sahel Analyst, International Crisis Group
Ovigwe Eguegu, Policy Analyst, Development Reimagined
Adama Gaye, Political Analyst
Michael Amoah, Visiting Senior Fellow, London School of Economics
Published On 7 Sep 2023