Video Duration 07 minutes 08 seconds
The Prigozhin plane crash — Putin’s revenge? | Start Here
Wagner Group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is presumed dead after a plane crash in Russia. Could this be Putin taking revenge for the mutiny Prigozhin led in June? And what will happen to the Wagner Group now? #AJStartHere with Sandra Gathmann explains.
This episode features:
Colin Clarke – Director of research, the Soufan Group
Sergey Markov – Former Russian MP and Putin advisor
Dmitry Babich – Russian political analyst
PJ Crowley – Former US assistant secretary of state for public affairs
Samuel Ramani – Associate fellow, RUSI
Patrick Bury – Senior lecturer in security, University of Bath
Nicolas Haque – Al Jazeera correspondent, Dakar, Senegal
Pavel Felgenhauer, Russian military analyst
Published On 25 Aug 2023