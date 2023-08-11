Will AI take your job? | Start Here

AI can now do things we used to think only humans could do. So how could this affect the world of work? #AJStartHere with Sandra Gathmann explains.

This episode features:

Jack Stilgoe – Professor of Science and Technology Policy, University College LondonYolanda Lannquist – Director of AI Governance, The Future SocietyAnka Reuel – Founding member of the Center for AI Risks and Impacts, and PhD student in computer science at Stanford University