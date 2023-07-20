Who are the new Palestinian armed groups? | Start Here

There’s a new generation of Palestinian groups fighting against Israel’s occupation. They’re based in the West Bank and represent a change in Palestinian armed resistance. #AJStartHere with @SandraGathmann explains why they’ve emerged and what’s driving them.

This episode features:

Diana Buttu – Lawyer and Former PLO Spokesperson

Yossi Mekelberg – Associate fellow with the MENA Programme, Chatham House

Khaled Elgindy – Senior fellow at the Middle East Institute

Footage from Al Jazeera’s ‘Close Up’ documentary: “Inside The Jenin Battalion: My Life as a Palestinian Fighter”