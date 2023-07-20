Video Duration 11 minutes 04 seconds
Who are the new Palestinian armed groups? | Start Here
There’s a new generation of Palestinian groups fighting against Israel’s occupation. They’re based in the West Bank and represent a change in Palestinian armed resistance. #AJStartHere with @SandraGathmann explains why they’ve emerged and what’s driving them.
This episode features:
Diana Buttu – Lawyer and Former PLO Spokesperson
Yossi Mekelberg – Associate fellow with the MENA Programme, Chatham House
Khaled Elgindy – Senior fellow at the Middle East Institute
Footage from Al Jazeera’s ‘Close Up’ documentary: “Inside The Jenin Battalion: My Life as a Palestinian Fighter”
Published On 20 Jul 2023