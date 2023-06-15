Who is Imran Khan? | Start Here
Why Imran Khan is such a divisive figure in Pakistan?
Imran Khan is the cricket star, turned prime minister, turned ex-prime minister, who is at the centre of a political storm in Pakistan.
#AJStartHere looks at his life and career, to explain how he became so popular – and so divisive.
This episode features:
Farzana Shaikh – Associate fellow, Asia-Pacific Programme, Chatham House
Uzair Younus – Director, Pakistan Initiative, Atlantic Council
Abid Hussain – Al Jazeera digital correspondent, Islamabad
Published On 15 Jun 2023