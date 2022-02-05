Botswana’s farmers fighting for survival in the Okavango Delta

Farmers in Botswana are in a constant fight for survival against the effects of climate change in an unforgiving land.

This film looks at life in the Okavango Delta and the Kalahari Desert in a time of worsening climate change.

It tells the stories of three men in different parts of the delta in northern Botswana as they fight drought, wild animals and the harsh realities of the modern world.

There was a time when the waters of the Okavango River were enough to sustain Monty and his cattle for much of the year. The unique flooding of this extraordinary ecosystem, where rainfall in Angola flows down into Botswana and transforms a desert into a fertile oasis, is still one of Africa’s miracles.

But the waters are now less abundant and the drought lasts much longer.