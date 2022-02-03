Video Duration 25 minutes 04 seconds
Women taxi drivers take on Lesotho’s dangerous mountain roads
Two brave young women branch out by launching their taxi service on Lesotho’s notoriously dangerous mountain roads.
There is a saying in Lesotho: “Sitting down and doing nothing won’t get the thorn out of your side.” And it perfectly describes the characters in this film.
The small land-locked country inside South Africa has rural roads so dangerous that bush taxis are only ever driven by men – until Alice and Febellina come along. They invest their savings into re-fitting their old minibus to drive on Lesotho’s roughest tracks.
But the women did not bargain for just how treacherous the roads could be – and neither did some of their passengers.
Published On 3 Feb 2022