Women taxi drivers take on Lesotho’s dangerous mountain roads

There is a saying in Lesotho: “Sitting down and doing nothing won’t get the thorn out of your side.” And it perfectly describes the characters in this film.

The small land-locked country inside South Africa has rural roads so dangerous that bush taxis are only ever driven by men – until Alice and Febellina come along. They invest their savings into re-fitting their old minibus to drive on Lesotho’s roughest tracks.

But the women did not bargain for just how treacherous the roads could be – and neither did some of their passengers.